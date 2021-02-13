DATA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.28 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $3.28 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 102.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.84 or 0.01052468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.56 or 0.05543837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

