Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0281 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $647.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.12 or 0.01070170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.37 or 0.05625333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.