Databroker Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,788.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,788.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.94 or 0.01061470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.26 or 0.05500231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

