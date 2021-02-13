Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $18,744.69 and $17.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00022470 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

