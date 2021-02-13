Datamine Market Cap Reaches $495,136.35 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $495,136.35 and approximately $12,676.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00088131 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,771,935 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.