Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Cap Achieves $61,591.53

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $61,591.53 and $994.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00071697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.01065579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.05 or 0.05585707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.