Datawallet Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Datawallet has a market cap of $232,697.46 and $271.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.