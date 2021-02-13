Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $210,815.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.94 or 0.01052902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.79 or 0.05561051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

