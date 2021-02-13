Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 19,678 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.