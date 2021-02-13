DDKoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,947.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002073 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $51,947.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011895 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001359 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001631 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.