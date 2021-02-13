De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.73

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.73 and traded as high as $166.60. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $162.20, with a volume of 258,899 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.73. The company has a market cap of £316.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 510,000 shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14). Also, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

