DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00273933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00088137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00088049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.98 or 0.96006695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062936 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

