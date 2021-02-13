DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0071

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $419,171.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00277983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00098070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00080709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089517 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,297.01 or 0.98287438 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

