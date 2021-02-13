Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $511.53 million and $445.76 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,812,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,943,368 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.