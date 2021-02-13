Decentralized Machine Learning Market Capitalization Reaches $145,381.14 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 56.1% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $145,381.14 and $1,584.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.