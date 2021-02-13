DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Cap of $8.34 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00276415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.12 or 0.01070170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00096915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006985 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

