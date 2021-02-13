DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $1.72 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

