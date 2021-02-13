Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,796 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $70,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $313.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

