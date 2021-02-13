Defenx (LON:DFX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Defenx PLC (LON:DFX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.60. Defenx shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 143,250 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £465,904.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53.

About Defenx (LON:DFX)

Defenx Plc, a cyber security company, provides a range of products for the mobile, PC, and network security markets primarily in Europe. The company operates in three segments: Security, Backup, and Protection. The Security segment offers Security Suite, which includes antivirus, antispyware, firewall, antispam, and Web protection, as wells as privacy service for the protection of personal details; Defenx Antivirus to protect from threats and antivirus; Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-phishing, anti-theft, webcam protection, mic capture, and antivirus features, as well as SIM protection and safe browsing; and Defenx security that offers a single control center to protect network.

