DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $467,818.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00009606 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $467,818.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00280440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088359 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.29 or 0.97786069 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062573 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,232,044 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.