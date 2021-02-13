DEJAVE Price Up 88% Over Last 7 Days (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $16,557.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for about $4,654.25 or 0.09874163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 88% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00094112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00088442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,614.09 or 0.98893443 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062733 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

