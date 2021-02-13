Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT) were up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). Approximately 282,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,309,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 41.83, a current ratio of 41.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £24.42 million and a P/E ratio of -17.37.

About Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include the Southern Gas Basin, which contains five of the seven licenses currently held, with the remaining two licenses focusing on oil prospects in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

