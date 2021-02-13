DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 865.0 days.
Shares of DeNA stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.61. DeNA has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.84.
DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DeNA will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
