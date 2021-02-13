DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 865.0 days.

Shares of DeNA stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.61. DeNA has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DeNA will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNACF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.