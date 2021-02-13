Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $127.48 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 233.7% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

