Dent Reaches Market Cap of $128.61 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Dent has a total market cap of $128.61 million and $28.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 231.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

