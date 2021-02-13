DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $5.12

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DePay has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $326,154.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00010850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 117.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00284871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089067 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.61 or 1.00351720 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00063128 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

DePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

