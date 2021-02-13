Deri Protocol Price Hits $2.26 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00004816 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

Deri Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.