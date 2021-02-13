DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.93 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.96 or 0.00019122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $233.93 million and $786,872.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00282578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00090570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.44 or 0.98729045 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062533 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

