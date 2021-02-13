Dero (DERO) Trading Up 94.9% Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Dero has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $362,993.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,161.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.06 or 0.03842255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.00470184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $638.64 or 0.01354148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00552586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.00502595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00369246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00034151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,371,190 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

