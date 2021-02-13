Desjardins Upgrades CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) to “Buy”

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIX. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$19.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,196,646.67. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total value of C$29,306.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

