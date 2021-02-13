Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

