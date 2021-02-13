Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Down 50.4% in January

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DTCWY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.11. 10,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $27.75.

DTCWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

