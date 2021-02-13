Dev Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $480,615.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00011972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $480,615.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

