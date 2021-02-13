Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

