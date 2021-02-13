DEX Price Reaches $0.0390 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $97,056.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

