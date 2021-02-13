DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.78.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

DexCom stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

