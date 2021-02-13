DEXTools (DEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.63 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $130,459.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00278674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089583 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.09 or 0.98905439 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

