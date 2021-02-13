DEXTools Hits Market Cap of $27.92 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. DEXTools has a market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.