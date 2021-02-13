dForce USDx Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $3,372.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,601.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.18 or 0.01475120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.96 or 0.00577619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009207 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

