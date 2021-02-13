dForce USDx (USDX) Price Tops $1.01

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $3,372.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,601.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.18 or 0.01475120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.96 or 0.00577619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009207 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

