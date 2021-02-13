dHedge DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $25.41 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00007572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

