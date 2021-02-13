DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 119,922 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 2.38% of DHT worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DHT by 55.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DHT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in DHT by 27.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in DHT by 30.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHT. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

DHT stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DHT’s payout ratio is 140.35%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.