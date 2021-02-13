Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Update

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMIFF remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Diamcor Mining has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

