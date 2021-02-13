Diamond Price Hits $1.41 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003014 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $5.03 million and $9,735.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001291 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 231.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120515 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,571,735 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

