DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the January 14th total of 884,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,560.0 days.

Shares of DSRLF remained flat at $$215.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.74. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DiaSorin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

