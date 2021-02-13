DIGG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $57,824.73 or 1.22832299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $119.56 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00277369 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00099243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00081048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00087154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,556.56 or 1.01020475 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,068 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

