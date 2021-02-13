Digital Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $845,331.02 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $845,331.02 and approximately $444,115.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $62.48 or 0.00133274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

