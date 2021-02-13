Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Capitalization Tops $593,156.76

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $593,156.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.00501939 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,026.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

