Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

