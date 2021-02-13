Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

